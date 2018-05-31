HEXO
Hasch Atlantide
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Hasch Atlantide est un haschich blond doré d’une seulee variété, dont la texture traditionnelle ferme le rend idéal à émietter après l’avoir chauffé pour l’utiliser dans des joints, des pipes et des pipes à eau. Fabriqué au Québec à partir de la fleur Atlantide d’HEXO (All Kush 47) selon notre propre méthode de tamisage à sec, il présente d'abondantes notes terreuses et boisées dérivées des terpènes caryophyllène, humulène et guaiol.
AK-47 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!