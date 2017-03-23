HEXO
The HEXO Lagoon pre-roll in an evenly milled Indica of medium to strong THC potency potential, also known as Northern Berry. Terpenes, including caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene and guaiol, combine for a fruity and spicy aroma. The Lagoon cannabis flower is sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, methodically trimmed, dried and cured in HEXO’s flagship facility. All HEXO pre-rolls are gravity-fed and hand rolled using super thin rolling paper. HEXO’s commitment to quality shines with this convenient, ready-to-go flower product, manufactured and packaged in a highly controlled environment for a consistent and superior consumer experience.
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
