HEXO
OS.KLIK Granddaddy Purple
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses.
Features
1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.”
2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary
3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger
How to KLIK
1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise
2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip
3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device
Granddaddy Purple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
