High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. The strong THC potency single strain Tangie formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Tangie cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The ceramic heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 100 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
Tangie effects
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
