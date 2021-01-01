HEXO medical
OS.JOINTS Sativa is a 12 pack of sativa dominant pre-rolls with a strong THC potential. The pre-rolls were created with a blend of cannabis and offer busy consumers a convenient way to consume Original Stash on the go. Packaged in a resealable, child-resistant pouch, OS.JOINTS are crafted with the same care and attention as Original Stash dried flower and each pre-roll contains 0.6 g of dried and cured cannabis. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses. Competitively priced to crush the black market.
Available in 12x0.6g.
