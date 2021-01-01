About this product

Organic Marrakech Gold is Highly Dutch Organic's sativa-based blond hash, and starts with our trichome-rich, organic bud. Trichomes are separated from the plant material using a gentle abrasive technique that avoids heat or friction. The plants natural terpenes are extracted, and together make this hash sticky and soft to touch. It's gently pressed until it reaches a perfect density that's not too dry but easy enough to work using your fingers. The result; a smooth, bright golden-brown hash that's popping with sharp, terpene-rich aromas and flavours.