Despite its aggressive moniker, AK-47 actually imparts a mellow and upbeat high. In rapid-fire speed, the mind is eminently elevated before tapering off into a tranquil state.



Its genetic makeup consists of a cross between four landrace strains. Three Sativa plants from Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand serve as its robust foundation. An Afghani Indica, the fourth one, acts as a stabilizer against a racy onset.



AK-47 is a multi-awarded strain that has the distinction of placing high in both Sativa and Indica categories. And, it can be grown in the garden or inside the house. For peace of mind, the feminized seeds virtually eliminate any males.

