If you're looking for marijuana that'll give you a punch of THC and a superhero like high, you need to try Bruce Banner. This sativa dominant strain gives you Hulk-sized energy and motivation to complete any task. It's a blend of OG Kush, Strawberry Diesel, and Ruderalis. If you doubt the strength, one of the variants, Bruce Banner #3, is the most potent strain the High Times cannabis cup ever tested.



When you take a drag of Bruce Banner autoflower cannabis, an intense cerebral high starts, and you're in a euphoric state. Instead of feeling the range of the Hulk, you're in a giggle fit and happy as can be.



Growing Bruce Banner autoflower seeds is a pleasurable experience. The plant produces humongous buds that glisten with resin, and the leaves are rich bluish-green with tints of lavender. Since it's an autoflowering crop, you need some experience cultivating marijuana to be successful. Bruce Banner matures to 3 to 5.5 feet tall.



Bruce Banner has a strong diesel fragrance with lemon, strawberry, and hazelnut undertones. We're sure your mouth is watering already. Try some for yourself and buy Bruce Banner autoflower seeds from us.

