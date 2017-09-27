Bubba Kush is like a spa day for your brain—relinquishing your worries and surrendering all your senses to its unmatched full-body effects. It's the love child of two powerhouses, White Widow Autofloreciente and Pre 98 Bubba Kush. Chunky buds covered in juicy resin will entice you with their invigorating incense.



This cultivar is the epitome of an indica class, with its heavy relaxation snuggling you into a deep state of pure tranquility. The THC content has the potential of 20%.



Perfect for indoor growing, this natural masterpiece reaches anywhere from 1–1.5 meters high. The medium height means it won't take up your whole room—use the extra space for a snack cupboard to ravage when the munchies hit.



Bubba Kush autoflower seeds are easy to grow thanks to their indica genes, but like most autoflowers, they won't recover well from mistakes or damage. Grown indoors, it's a pleasure to cultivate and rewards you with a bounty of lush, green buds. Getting your hands on Bubba Kush autoflower seeds is effortless.

