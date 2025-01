Gelato is an expertly balanced hybrid cultivar boasting delectable flavours and powerful effects. This autoflowering variant delivers the same great taste and experience without relying on photoperiods. The end result is a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow strain delivering generous yields in a relatively short amount of time.



Gelato autoflower seeds develop into compact, stocky plants around 2–3 feet tall. The addition of ruderalis genes limits size, requiring little work in terms of growth management. Once flowering takes hold, clusters of lime green buds liberally coated in milky trichomes emerge from the attractive dark olive foliage.



Ripe Gelato flowers radiate a deliciously sweet aroma loaded with fruit and berry notes. Lighting up the fragrant buds provides users with a powerful double-header of mental and physical effects. The invigorating, upbeat buzz is perfect for a post-lunch pick-me-up or even a wake-and-bake if you’re feeling brave.



Growing Gelato autoflower seeds is a pretty low-stress endeavour if you have some experience cultivating cannabis. A short flowering time along with heavy yields of strong, sweet cannabis make this strain an easy recommendation.

