Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) feminized seeds couldn't be more appropriately named. The indica-dominant nugs they produce are deliciously moreish with sweet desert-like aromas. Similar to an excited little girl wearing a neckerchief knocking at your door, a Girl Scout Cookies session leaves you grinning from ear to ear, super chatty, and stress-free.



Born from an ingenious marriage of classic, heritage lines Durban Poison and OG Kush, the entire cultivar community dubs GSC a legend. Its sought-after characteristics have led it to become the foundation for an array of popular hybrids.



Beginners and experts alike enjoy growing Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds. The medium-sized bushes reach only around five feet tall and develop a heavy amount of green and purple-hued flowers. Their bud’s striking fire orange pistils warn inexperienced consumers of its hidden strength.



The cultivar has won several awards, too. With all this in mind, it's no wonder fans have been applauding this for around a decade. When you get feminized seeds from us, you're guaranteed to get yummy buds, not duds.





