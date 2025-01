Gorilla Glue #4 is a strain that’s made serious waves in the community. Winner of countless awards, this cultivar is a highly potent, super sticky hybrid. These plants are capable of gluing your body to your couch while sending your thoughts skyward.



Gorilla Glue #4 auto seeds are the result of crossing Gorilla Glue #4 with Critical Diesel auto. The resulting autoflowering variant provides the same ridiculously resinous result as regular variants. You can grow Gorilla Glue #4 auto seeds year-round, meaning multiple harvests of powerful, sticky buds.



Gorilla Glue #4 auto’s compact size makes them perfect seeds for indoor growers with limited space. These small plants rarely grow taller than three feet. As Gorilla Glue #4 auto approaches harvest, the densely bulbous lime green buds develop a thick coating of sparkling crystals. Accompanying this visual feast is a sweet and sour diesel aroma with hints of aromatic wood and coffee beans.



Take the sheer power and gooey goodness of Gorilla Glue #4. Combine it with the benefits of an autoflowering strain with the potential for endless harvests. Need we say more? Allow us to help you grow your own garden of sticky Gorilla Glue #4 auto.

