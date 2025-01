The Hindu Kush is a powerhouse name in the industry with an extensive line of modern hybrids under it. One of the highly coveted traits of these descendants is physically relaxing effects. After acclimatizing and evolving in the harsh mountainous region bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, this landrace eventually reached the western world and transformed the scene with new generations of quick flowering hybrids.



Back in the late 60s, collectors had to go through an extensive route dubbed the "hippie trail' to obtain cuts and seeds. It gave rise to the iconic OG Kush, which itself has become the backbone of virtually all the best hybrids on the west coast of the USA.



Obtaining such an illustrious strain for personal use should not be as difficult as it once was. We have its feminized seeds that are easy to germinate. More importantly, being produced from highly stable mother, the plants are as close to the landrace as naturally possible.





read more