California is home to countless cultivars, but one of the finer specimens to emerge is L.A. Confidential. This hard-hitting strain shares its moniker with books, movies, and rap songs, boasting a star-studded following that includes Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill. A cross between OG LA Affie and Afghani, L.A. Confidential is a must-try strain.



L.A. Confidential is an indica-dominant hybrid. If you want to sink into the sofa and float away on a comfy cloud, this is the strain you need. It eliminates tension, promotes relaxation, and guarantees a restful night’s sleep.



These densely-packed flowers display a lime-green hue, purple leaves, and a frosty fleece of crystallized trichomes. Up close, L.A. Confidential smells dank and skunky. On the contrary, its flavor hits your taste buds with a splash of sweet, spicy pine combined with earthy aftertastes.



Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced grower, L.A. Confidential is a breeze to cultivate. It's robust, flexible, and requires minimal maintenance. Its indica nature keeps its height at around five feet, churning out small to medium-sized yields. Get your pack of L.A. Confidential feminized seeds from us and join the stoner elite.

read more