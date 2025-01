Marijuana users believe that Lowryder is the grandfather autoflower strain because it's been around for ages and has some of the best characteristics. Its legendary genetics are from Northern Lights #2, William's Wonder, and Mexican Ruderalis. Many autoflower cannabis seeds variants come from Lowryder blended with another strain.



Lowryder is a hybrid with a moderate amount of THC, making it a perfect casual smoke. It's something to take the edge off without being too high to function. At first, you get a spark of energy and mental clarity. You won't be couch-locked, but your body is relaxed without any pain.



Growing Lowryder autoflower seeds requires some skill, but it's a straightforward process if you have experience with auto-flowering plants. The crop takes the best traits of indicas and sativas, making a beautiful sight with evenly spaced dense buds and long leaves. The plant is mint green with golden pistils coming out of the resin-coated nugs. It grows to a modest foot and a half in height.



Lowryder has a refreshing lemony pine scent that starts to develop during the flowering stage. If you want to get your hand on the best autoflowering seeds, buy Lowryder autoflower seeds from us.

read more