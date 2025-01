Named after the elaborate mind control project by the CIA during the 1950s, MK Ultra is an Indica-dominant variety distinctly known for its hypnotic high. Unlike the secret experiments or the notoriety of its purpose, however, the strain is not at all as daunting as it seems.



MK Ultra is the product of a cross between two of the most well-known and well-loved strains in history. The first is the perennial favorite, OG Kush, known for its rich pine-wood aroma and body-melting effects. Physically, it showcases rich, emerald green buds with a thick coating of sticky trichomes.



Another strain that has government secrets attached to its origin story is G13, highly coveted for the diverse flavors that accompany its remarkable anxiolytic and pain-relieving properties.



Its benefits can be had right at home. Feminized seeds are available and these are seeds that have over 90% germination rate and almost always are females.

