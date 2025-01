If New York is the greatest city in the world, NY Diesel feminised is the plant equivalent. NY Diesel feminized is a product of combining the original NY Diesel and Jack Herer. NY Diesel regular has parentage in Hawaiian Sativa, Afghani, and Sour Diesel—frankly, excellent genetics. We’re looking at 40% indica, and 60% sativa make up—a well-balanced cultivar.



Expect a knockout body feeling coupled with a cloud sailing, energetic mindset.



The buds from the plant are a rich green colour, highlighted with orange pistils and sparkling white trichomes. Be prepared for a strong and stinky diesel aroma, laced with hints of lime and earth, and some spicy aromas in there for good measure.



We’re talking about a cultivar that grows up to 13 feet tall in ideal conditions outdoors. If you’re ready to welcome this diesel-smelling, energising green giant into your life, then we’ve got you covered here.

