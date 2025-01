High Times magazine named OG Kush the top cultivar of all time, cementing its status as one of the most sought-after strains in the world. This indica-leaning hybrid has a blurry lineage, but most enthusiasts agree that it’s likely a cross between Lemon Thai, Chemdawg, and Old World Paki Kush—created on the West Coast.



Thanks to its indica genetics, OG Kush delivers powerful effects that encourage relaxation.



OG Kush feminized seeds are beginner-friendly, so anyone can take a shot at cultivating them. These female-only plants reach heights of 2–5 feet, boasting a relatively short and bushy structure. When mature, they display neon-green nugs and a sticky coat of resinous trichomes.



The scent comes from an abundant terpene profile of earthy, woody, citrus, and pine accents. Purchase your pack of OG Kush feminized seeds and cultivate your own crop of the most famous strain on the West Coast.

read more