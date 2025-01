Power Plant boasts alluring aromas and delivers a soaring euphoric high. It’s also a three-time cannabis award winner, nabbing first place for best sativa, third for best hash, and second at a medicinal contest in Canada.



This sativa-leaning strain delivers potent effects. Within minutes of consumption, a clear-headed and uplifting buzz envelops your mind, followed by a positive mood shift and heaps of energy. Power Plant buds are a sight to behold, displaying exquisite green tones and bright orange pistils. These plants reach a maximum height of five feet and emit a blend of woody, pepper, earthy, and rather spicy fragrances and flavors.



This strain is easy to grow and promises female-only crops 99% of the time. As such, you can forget the hassle of rooting out males and focus on producing the healthiest weed plants possible. Get your pack of Power Plant feminized seeds from United Strains of America and start growing your own sativa-rich buds with mind-boggling effects.

