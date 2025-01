This candy inspired strain has similar purple tinted buds as its parent strain Zkittlez. It is also crossed with Gelato making it have a sweet flavor and delicious aroma. It is known for its euphoric head high due to its 19% THC content. It also helps to relieve stress in both the mind and body. This strain is also an autoflower so it is easy to grow and a great option for people beginning their cultivating and growing journey!

