Exquisite flavors, gorgeous-looking buds, and larger-than-life effects—is there anything the Runtz strain lacks? This delightful cultivar is the product of its award-winning parents: Zkittlez and Gelato. There’s also a secret hybrid thrown into the mix, but its name remains a mystery.



Runtz is a mostly indica hybrid, but its various phenotypes can sometimes lead to more sativa-dominant qualities. As a result, its effects are surprisingly balanced, and you can revel in a high that invigorates your mind and relaxes your body.



Stoners adore the appearance of Runtz feminized. Its multicolored buds drip with resin and boast a range of hues—from its purple and lime green flowers to its amber coat of trichomes. To top it off, Runtz tastes even better than it looks. Excite your senses with its sweet, fruity, and earthy tastes.



Cultivating Runtz can be tricky, but it’s feminized genetics make things a little easier. Like its indica-leaning counterparts, it grows four to six feet tall and produces medium-sized yields. Buy your batch of Runtz feminized seeds and get ready to harvest the best-smelling cultivar you’ve ever encountered.

