Skywalker Feminized stands out as an uncommon strain, a Sativa-dominant hybrid resulting from the crossbreeding of Mazar, a renowned landrace strain from northern Afghanistan, and Blueberry, a highly esteemed fruity Indica masterpiece.



The reason behind its inclination towards Sativa traits remains a mystery, but its status in the cannabis community as a delicious, dank, and potent strain is undisputed. The name Skywalker might have an unknown origin, but its profound buzz is reminiscent of a lightsaber's sound – draw your conclusions.



This strain inherits its delightful fruity aroma from its Blueberry parentage, and when the buds are broken apart, the released scent is unparalleled. Smoking this herb is a delightful experience, with uplifting cerebral highs leading to a deep and restful body-stone.



Cultivating Skywalker Feminized is a simple process. While it thrives indoors, it adapts well to various conditions, displaying hardiness in supporting its colossal colas without additional assistance.



In essence, with feminized seeds eliminating pollination concerns, your responsibility is to maintain a warm, dry environment and ensure proper trimming. Drying and curing these flavorful buds are the final steps to crafting your own stash.

