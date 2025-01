Skywalker OG feminised is an indica leaning hybrid with a name reminiscent of an intergalactic hero. The effects hit quickly, inducing euphoria, chattiness followed by full-body melt. Skywalker OG feminised results from a cross between Skywalker and OG Kush.



These seeds produce an all-female crop, and the yields are bountiful. Each bud is olive green, medium-sized and dense. They have furry orange pistols and a liberal layer of sticky trichomes coating them. Each nug exudes a spicy diesel smell with herbal notes. The flavours are similar, with hints of citrus, earth, and pine.



Cultivating Skywalker OG feminised requires some skill. Skywalker OG feminised seeds grow to a medium height and are available at our seed store. Visit now to start cultivating

