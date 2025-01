Sour Diesel, also known as Sour D, is a thought-provoking strain. It is a happy kicker that hits fast and hard. That makes it a quintessential wake-and-bake choice for jump starting a day of productivity and keeping one on the go.



Swift not only in effects, but this herb quickly gained legendary status. From the time it found its way to the market back in the early 90s, much of its origin remained cloaked in mystery. The Sativa traits it leans to, though, led to suspicion that it is a descendant of Chemdawg 91. Not to mention, Sour Diesel also exhibits nearly the same intense fuel-like chemical smell.



Determining the other strain(s) used to create this strain is even more confusing. Some people think it is Chemdawg 91 x Northern Lights, or it could be a three-way with Skunk #1 being the third.



Regardless, the uplifting and energizing effects of Sour Diesel made it a must-have genetic trait in the vaults of seed banks all over the world. Among its most famous descendants are Sour Jack and Sour Tsunami. These remarkable traits are what home growers can expect from its feminized seeds.

