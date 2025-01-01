About this product
Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds are another branch of the famous and ever-growing Cookies family. The cultivar's fanbase tally now stands shoulder to shoulder with its award-winning parentage, Girl Scout Cookies. It has a moreish fruity profile with subtle undertones of hash thanks to the other half of its lineage, the saucily-named Pink Panties.
While the strain's bud doesn't possess over-the-top THC levels, its effects are sure to send you soaring anyway. Minutes into a session, its indica dominance soon gets to work uncoiling your tensions—waving your woes off into the sunset.
The strain is visually striking with orange pistils and bronze trichomes, reminiscent of an Instagram-worthy sunset scene. Its buds transform from green to a deep purple shade when exposed to cooler night temperatures. Indoors plants stay true to their indica background, growing to around four feet, while outdoors, its sativa attributes can take over, allowing plants to stretch up to six feet tall.
The Coco Cabana sundown atmosphere won't arrive without some effort as the cultivar's short life cycle leaves little room for error. Seasoned cultivars will find growing Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds a breeze, while beginners need to hit the books before they begin germinating. Get your first pack of seeds from us.
Sunset Sherbet Feminized Cannabis Seeds
About this product
About this brand
Home Grow Nursery
Welcome to Homegrown Nursery, your one-stop shop for feminized cannabis clones and seeds, delivered right to your doorstep anywhere in the United States! We take pride in offering first-class cannabis clones with verified genetics. Explore our extensive strains menu and easily place your order online.
