The Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze is a superstar in its own right, but cross it with ruderalis genetics, and you get even more of a treat. Super Lemon Haze autoflower is a double award-winning sativa-dominant hybrid to enchant the taste buds and carry you through a busy, arduous day.



This frosty charmer stretches to just over three feet tall, blossoming massive colas. Its gene pool makes cultivation anything but a struggle. The harvests are a bit lower than with its photoperiod counterpart. Still, the first whiff of the flowers’ citrus sweetness you collect after nine short weeks makes the bargain worthwhile all the same.



This smoke isn’t delightfully invigorating in fragrance only. This 80% sativa plant stimulates, rejuvenates, and energizes from the inside out, making it the ideal wake ‘n’ bake, afternoon pick-me-up, or an all-nighter energy drink replacement.



Do you want a stash of homegrown that teases your palate, banishes fatigue, and stretches a grin across your face? Start working in that direction with Super Lemon Haze autoflower seeds.

read more