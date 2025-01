If you love the taste of sweet lemonade, the herb from Lemon Haze feminized seeds is sure to send your tastebuds to heaven. This strain is the creation of Lemon Skunk and Silver Haze.



Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid, containing 70% sativa and 30% indica. This cultivar has a sweet lemony taste, and has the potential of 17% to 25% THC and 0.7% CBD.



The harvest from Lemon Haze feminized seeds makes for a perfect social strain. When consumed, you're uplifted, energized, and relaxed from any social anxieties. Use the Lemon Haze strain before outings, doing boring chores, or any activity that's not vegging out on the couch.



Lemon Haze feminized seeds are beginner-friendly because they're resistant to pests and mold. The plant grows to about four and a half feet. The leaves are dark green with yellow and orange pistils. During flowering, the leaves become coated with crystal resin. For high-quality Lemon Haze feminized seeds.

