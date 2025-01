Super Skunk is an Indica progeny that shot to fame by exhibiting the best traits of its illustrious parents, Skunk #1 and an Afghani landrace.



Upon closer inspection, Skunk #1 carries in its genes some of the most reputable landraces from Afghanistan, Mexico, and Colombia. In that regard, it passes on a mentally refreshing high and a distinct aroma hence its name.



Meanwhile, much of the herb’s relaxing quality is from the highly stable genetic makeup of Afghani Indica. Apart from delivering one of the most remarkable physically soothing effects in the industry, it also inherited resilient growth patterns as well as being a vigorous producer of cannabinoid-packed buds.



Modern cultivation is known for pushing the limits with regards to choices. Therefore, a Ruderalis plant was crossed with the original strain to cater to people who want productive results within the least amount of time. Super Skunk auto seeds come from a robust plant that does not rely on light cycles. Even at such a rapid pace, the final yield exhibits the same earthy scent and high potency characteristic of its lineage.

