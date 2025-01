Purple Punch is a cross of two iconic lineages - Larry OG, a descendant of OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Not only does it have fragrant smell of grape, but even its foliage has deep purple coloration. It is also a heavy-hitter, first targeting the head before “punching” the body into oblivion - in a relaxing way, that is. In creating this strain, a carefully selected male Tropicana Cookies was used to fertilize a female Purple Punch.



The result could not have been any much better. While the offspring mostly retains the Indica genotype, traces of Tangie from which Tropicana Cookies descended from. Thus, the initial onset consists of cerebral effects before the profound body relaxation takes over.



Dubbed Tropicana Cookies Punch, this relatively new hybrid is now officially added in the catalog of Homegrown Cannabis Co. It comes as feminized seeds after passing through a rigorous test to assure high germination rates.

