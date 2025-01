You can have your cake and smoke it too with Wedding Cake autoflower seeds. Experience the relaxing buzz of this indica dominant cultivar that'll have you saying "I do" with every puff. Birthed by two famous parents, Wedding Cake and Girl Scout Cookies auto, this celebrity kid makes a crazy fun toke.



Up to 20% THC manifests through the creamy white clouds of intoxicating smoke streaming through your brain with surges of pleasure. The powerful high slices through any negative thoughts and feelings, putting you in the mood to celebrate.



Expect big, luscious buds packed tightly covered in a glorious resin coating like juicy grapes begging you to have a taste. From the first puff, you'll fall in love with Wedding Cake auto. The smell of cookie dough, dank weed, and freshly baked goods cling to the velvety smoke.



Reaching up to 2 feet high, this moderately sized plant is more generous than Oprah, giving you huge harvests for minimal work. These marijuana seeds blossom into plants as stunning as a bride in a dazzling gown. Get your hands on these sparkly resin-drenched buds with Wedding Cake autoflower seeds from BRAND.

