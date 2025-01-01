Wedding Cake is named for its incredibly pleasant fragrance and delectable flavors. Contrary to the notion that it sounds like a party strain, this is a heavy-hitter capable of delivering a profound body stone.



Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) is responsible for many of the traits inherited by Wedding Cake. This award-winning hybrid exudes a sweet and earthy odor while delivering full-bodied relaxation. Moreover, it is highly capable of wiping out pain and inducing the munchies.



The other strain used in creating this progeny is Cherry Pie. Most of its contribution is the physical appearance - particularly the orange and purple coloration - and resistance to molds.



Both GSC and Cherry Pie, incidentally, are descendants of the highly touted strain Durban Poison.



With such a premium lineage that also consists of OG Kush, Wedding Cake has proven itself to be a capable strain. A soaring cerebral high characterizes the onset before the potentially couch-locking body high. Not only is it for recreational use, but it also has remarkable properties. These genetics are encased in feminized seeds offered by us - the preferred source of high-quality strains.



Although Wedding Cake has been around for a while, it is only recently that seeds were made available. Also, it is a finicky plant and thus entails a higher degree of knowledge and experience to cultivate it to its full potential.

