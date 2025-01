White Rhino Feminized is a slow-moving yet powerful beast that can lay destruction on its path. Rhetorics aside, its most outstanding feature is the sheer amount of yield - utterly massive is an excellent way to describe the harvest.



Instead of merely being created to produce such high amounts of buds, the White Rhino Feminized also has remarkable traits for the consumers.



The strain itself is a retake on the highly-acclaimed White Widow - a veteran of the Dutch scene and one of the most popular choices for home cultivation.



By mixing it up with a North American Indica landrace, the White Rhino is, in essence, the same White Widow but with more potential to deliver a devastating body high. Still evident too are the thick coating of frosty white trichomes and the ease of cultivation.



Once the feminized seeds from us germinate, it requires only basic gardening methodologies to nurture the plants to maturity successfully. Its flowering time is typical of many Indica hybrids, but the yield could be twice as much or more. More importantly, it does not compromise on the production of cannabinoids and most especially CBD.

