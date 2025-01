Our Auto Zkittles strain is the autoflowering version of the fan favorite Zkittles. This unique bud took home the Best Indica award in a world recognized competition in 2015. Its 15-20% THC level is moderate compared to other similar strains on the market. This makes the effects uplifting and soothing and is a great support for both your mind and body. This Zkittlez is an auto flower, this means that it will flower automatically under almost any light conditions making them simple to cultivate while still providing a heavy yield!

