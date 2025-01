Zkittlez is an indica-leaning hybrid that’s name eludes the beloved citrusy skittles candy. It's the offspring of the calming indica Grape Ape, the uplifting sativa Grapefruit, and an unknown third parent strain. This potent combination yields a blend of mental and physical effects, along with a fruity flavor profile that's reminiscent of the strain's namesake. This strain is an excellent remedy for both your mind and body.

