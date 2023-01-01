Universal 2-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits, 14mm, 18mm Female Joints

Compatible with Female Joints ONLY

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Flat Top Dabber & Cap & Side Top Dabber & Cap



The Titanium 2-in-1 Banger is bringing on a whole new level of dabbing performance. This piece is insanely gorgeous while sporting some serious usability that should never be underestimated. Its flawless aesthetic is complemented by the Honeybee Herb monogram on the side, bringing the entire piece together with ease.



This banger is sporting a universal 2-in-1 connection. And with its quality Grade 2 titanium construction, it’s easy to see how long it’s going to last. This isn’t a delicate quartz banger, and this male connector fits 14mm and 18mm female joints. Needless to say, if you’re considering the Titanium 2-in-1 Banger to fit your favorite rig sporting a 14mm or 18mm female joint, buy with confidence.



If you’re lacking a carb cap, you’re not going to want to be caught without one when you buy your Titanium 2-in-1 Banger. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the Honey Topper Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap and expect the hard hits every dabber can appreciate! And don’t forget your Titanium Bent Pencil dabber!

Show more