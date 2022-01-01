About this product
-15.5" Tall Boost Beaker Tube
Features:
• Flat mouthpiece
• Signature Thumper Cone pull-out
• Beaker base
• Built-in lighter holster
• Duel chamber
• Barrel dome perc
About this brand
GEAR Premium
Presenting GEAR Premium Sidekick. Patent-pending lighter holster design - there's nothing like it. Never lose your spark again.