Plump, pretty and cute Peach Pipes for a sweet and comfortable hand pipe smoking experience. I designed these peach pipes in 2011 and offer them in up to 5 colors that reflect hues of peach and pink, but are also complimentary as a set. The bowl is deep-set and perfectly placed to offer a long session, while keeping your precious eyelashes safe and happy. Each peach measures about 3 inches, and are made from all American manufactured glass materials. Made in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass.