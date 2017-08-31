ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 457 reviews

Skunk No. 1

aka Skunk, Skunk #1

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 457 reviews

Skunk No. 1

Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

Effects

344 people reported 2691 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 34%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 14%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

457

epochalypse
Member since 2015
A lot of people here seem to think that the strain is no longer the same as it used to be. They claim that the skunk no. 1 that they smoked in the 1990s was far superior to the skunk no. 1 that they recently tried. Sure, maybe that's the case. But it has nothing to do with there being an "old" skun...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
theClosetGrower
Member since 2010
Just a fantastic strain, this is the classic that has been around since the 70s. It is another personal favorite, always a crowd pleaser and just wonderfully pungent. Can't ever go wrong with the Skunk#1 (from Holland).
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
u420
Member since 2013
I first tried this strain in Amsterdam years ago. That is still the best sativa experience ever. It was also some of the highest quality weed I've ever experienced. Everything was more interesting and vibrant. I've found this strain at several places since then and it's still on my top five list. T...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungryUplifted
tanukimoon
Member since 2014
Holy crap is this girl wonderful! I used to smoke this way back in the day, early 90s, and it has only gotten better over the years! Very nice body feel and mood elevator in this girl! Super smell and taste that lingers after smoking. Like the name implies, people will be able to tell you have been ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
arseniyv
Member since 2015
Hello from Moscow, Russia:)) Strain is great, as for me more indica, maybe 80/20 :) Kills from one-two hits from the bong;)) Definitely not the the 'morning type', because if you smoke it - the rest of your day will be somehow ruined - u'll be chilling in your sofa with a lot of candies, cat, and l...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Colombian Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Skunk No. 1
First strain child
SleeSkunk
child
Second strain child
California Grapefruit
child

Products with Skunk No. 1

Show all

Most popular in