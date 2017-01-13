Rose Sherlock Glass Pipe in Red, Blue or Purple
Rose Bud by Royal Choice Farms in an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose Bud offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.
