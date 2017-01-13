ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rose Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rose Bud.

Reviews

22

mars.whiteman
Member since 2019
So smooth its crazy!! The rosey floral flavor is so more right on than I was expecting. Man, the high is opiate-esque...6 stars!!!
CollegeTHC
Member since 2019
Does hit like other indicas, indica usually makes me tired and really comfortable but this one is more of a head high and giggly, good of around people but not the best if home alone
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
jardelean
Member since 2015
anyone ever donated as rose gold?
Biserr
Member since 2019
take away the pain and puts you yo sleep
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
thcbby
Member since 2019
had a really strong perfume scent to it! — kind of hits your mouth like when your hugging your great aunt, and you get a whiff of their perfume .. 🤭 buuut!! this strain isn’t bad, doesn’t take care of muscle spasms / cramping as much as the medical side says it does. however, hits nicely and give...
Sleepy
BroganPeterson
Member since 2018
super icy, thought I had gotten moon rocks when I saw them.
HuddyBuddy
Member since 2018
Really great for hanging out with friends and really cools me down after a day
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
flortreyes
Member since 2018
flowery , pretty and fluffy
