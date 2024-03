Budsy is a water pipe disguised as a simple water bottle, and it’s as real as it gets.



When discretion is needed most, Budsy is hidden in plain sight making a perfect companion for any adventure. It’s a future classic from out of the mind of Roger, and into your hand.



BPA FREE TRITAN BOTTLE CONSTRUCTION

CERAMIC BOWL WITH A SILICONE TAB FOR SAFE HANDLING

HIDDEN BOWL STORAGE

ALL-IN-ONE DESIGN

EASY TO CLEAN



*21+ Only

*Store upright to reduce the risk of leaking.

*Use a regular lighter, not a torch

