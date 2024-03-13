DaVinci ARTIQ 510 Battery

by Hush Goods
About this product

ARTIQ cool is the ultra-cooling cartridge vaporizer. You can now experience DaVinci’s technology in the convenience of a 510 oil-compatible vaporizer. Delivering vapor that is 90% cooler, the ARTIQ extended airpath cools hot vapor back down to room temperature levels.

Utilizing the iconic DaVinci IQ shape, the shell conceals the cartridge, preventing oil content degradation and allowing discrete use. With its compact design and haptic draw feedback, the ARTIQ is perfect for pick-me-ups throughout the day, wherever it may take you. Stay cool with the DaVinci ARTIQ.

Compatible with standard 510 cartridges.

Not compatible with oversized cartridges that are D>11.5mm or H<63mm.

Only compatible with bottom airflow cartridges.

Features:
Compatible With Standard 510 Cartridges
Elongated Airpath Reduces Vapor Heat By 90%
Fully Concealed Chamber
10 Second Preheat
Haptic Draw Feedback
Pass-Through Charging
3 Heat Modes
USB Type-C Charging Cable
1-year Warranty

About this brand

All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
