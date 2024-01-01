HIGHER STANDARDS Heavy Duty Beaker

by Hush Goods
Handcrafted from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is a water pipe engineered to rip with maximum filtration. With a wide base for supreme stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal, the Heavy Duty Beaker has high thermal resistance that will withstand all temperature variances.

Slits on its diffused downstem create fine bubbles during use, making for smooth delivery of pure, water-cooled smoke. A 14 mm female downstem seats a beautiful Higher Standards bowl for delicious low temperature flavor.

Each Heavy Duty Beaker is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a custom ice mold for extra smooth rips.

FEATURES
Made In The USA
14.25” Tall
Custom Ice Mold
7 mm Thick
Diffused Downstem
Handcrafted Medical-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Packaged In Sleek, Reversible Collector’s Case
Ground Glass Connection

Logo for the brand Hush Goods
Hush Goods
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
