Crafted with a thickly bolstered base for extra strength and balance, the beaker-style Water Pipe is a showpiece you’ll want to proudly display. Engineered with an angled collar pull out bowl, eight-slit percolator stem, ice disc, and spacious expansion chamber, the Water Pipe delivers cool, smooth smoke.



How it Works

Fill up the water pipe through the mouthpiece so the water comes to about 1” (2.54 cm) above the tip of the downstem. Pack ground material into the bowl and wrap your hand around the smoke chamber. With your free hand, apply heat to the bowl and draw through the mouthpiece.



Maintenance

All parts of your Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe can be cleaned with isopropyl alcohol, rinsed with water, and dried with a paper towel.

Show more