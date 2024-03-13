VESSEL Compass Vape Battery

by Hush Goods
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Introducing Compass. We welcomed the challenge of designing a small, yet powerful device that takes form and function to new heights. The Compass features an incredible high-capacity battery, our signature tuned airflow and an unparalleled ergonomic design that feels like it belongs in your hand.

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included)
Features cartridge swivel for proper mouthpiece alignment
Powered by a high-quality 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V)
USB-C charging port + cable

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hush Goods
Hush Goods
Shop products
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.