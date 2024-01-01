One device. Two systems. The new Volcano Hybrid Desktop is a Vaporizer that ends all discussions. Whether you prefer the balloon or the tube, the Volcano Hybrid sports first-class design, impressive features – and is guaranteed to provide you with the outstanding vapor quality you expect from S&B.



Features & Specs

Inhalation through Tube Kit or Valve Balloon

Fast heating process within 1 – 2 minutes

Integrated control panels with large display

Can be controlled via touch button

App control via S&B App for Android and iOS.

High-quality materials and workmanship of the kind you are accustomed to from STORZ & BICKEL guarantee a long service life – Made in Germany.



Included

1 x VOLCANO HYBRID Hot Air Generator

1 x Power Cord

3 x EASY VALVE Balloon with Mouthpiece

1 x EASY VALVE Balloon with Adapter

1 x Tube System

1 x Filling Chamber (including: 1 pc. Cap Ring, 1 pc. Normal Screen Set 1 pc. Drip Pad, 1 pc. Cleaning Brush)

1 x Air Filter Set

1 x Herb Mill

1 x Instructions for Use

