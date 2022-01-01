This high potency terpene enhanced distillate features a distinct zesty and SOUR TART taste with just a slight hint of SWEETNESS.



HITR, aka highest-in-the-room has a flavour profile which features a delicious blend of SOUR LIME paired beautifully with incredible afternotes of PINE and HERB. This flavour profile includes a-pinene, d-3-carene, b-caryophyllene and d-limonene terpenes. Our terpene enhanced distillates are designed molecule by molecule starting with THC-rich, greenhouse-grown cannabis where we carefully extract the essential cannabinoids to produce a 90%+ THC distillate which is then diluted by a proprietary blend of natural terpenes, (a combination including more than 30 different terpene compounds!), to create customized effect and flavour profiles that can either mimic the natural chemical fingerprint of specific strains, or create new profiles that emphasize specific flavours and effects. Our technique allows us to combine the best flavour characteristics of one strain with the desired effects of another. Premium built cartridge with FDA Certified ceramics, stainless steel and cotton componentry.