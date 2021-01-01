About this product
Notre boisson Melon d’eau-menthe renferme des ingrédients entièrement naturels, contient 10 mg de THC et offre un profil de goût équilibré, tout en fraîcheur.Cette boisson pétillante et cristalline vise juste.
About this brand
HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.