Amnesia Haze feminized is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa strain that produces a high yield. Renown for delivering an uplifting high, Amnesia Haze is guaranteed to give you some serious bang for your buck. You can expect citrusy notes of lemon with a subtle sweetness when consuming this highly popular strain. If you’re looking for creativity, energy and an uplifting and happy high, Amnesia Haze is one of the best strains to go for. You can use this strain to tackle stress, combat pain, fight fatigue and help to raise a low mood into an uplifted one.