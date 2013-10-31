Black Widow feminized seeds produce powerful plants fast-flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has super high levels of THC up to 25% and can be grown by everyone from beginners to advanced marijuana cultivators. Black Widow has a strong taste of berry with a strong earthy and woody scent. Expect a relaxed, tranquil and super mellowed out high when consuming this strain. Black Widow has been known to combat fatigue, help with a lack of appetite, alleviate pain and bust stress.